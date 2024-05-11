Democratic Reforms Party splits within two months of existence

Within two months of formation, the Democratic Reforms Party has split into two factions, with the new one named the Democratic Rights Party.

However, dismissing the new party, a 21-member convening committee for the original party was announced at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club today.

Amin Ahmed Afsari, who was previous committee's chief coordinator, has been named the executive convener.

Professor Dr Shaheda Obaid, who announced the initial formation of the Reforms Party on 2 March, has been dropped from the new committee.

Regarding her exclusion from the original party's committee, Obaid told the media she no longer has any relation with the Reforms Party.

"I have applied to the Election Commission for registration of my new party [Democratic Rights Party]. My party, my philosophy, my goals, my thoughts are different. We want to work for the welfare of people," she added.

Meanwhile, Amin Ahmed Afsari said Obaid wants to leave the party because she wants to assume sole leadership as the convener and to have complete control over everything.

"We announced a new committee because she announced a new party," he added.

Obaid now does not hold any position in Democratic Reforms Party, Afsari added.

Earlier on Friday, Shaheda Obaid through a press release announced the formation of the Democratic Rights Party.

She said the word "Reforms" is not easily understood by common people. As a result, the party was renamed as Democratic Rights Party.

She also said a new central committee of the party, its goals and objectives and 6-7 district committees will be announced soon.