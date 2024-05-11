Democratic Reforms Party splits within two months of existence

Politics

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

Democratic Reforms Party splits within two months of existence

The new faction is named Democratic Rights Party

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Within two months of formation, the Democratic Reforms Party has split into two factions, with the new one named the Democratic Rights Party.

However, dismissing the new party, a 21-member convening committee for the original party was announced at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club today. 

Amin Ahmed Afsari, who was previous committee's chief coordinator, has been named the executive convener. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Professor Dr Shaheda Obaid, who announced the initial formation of the Reforms Party on 2 March, has been dropped from the new committee. 

Regarding her exclusion from the original party's committee, Obaid told the media she no longer has any relation with the Reforms Party.

"I have applied to the Election Commission for registration of my new party [Democratic Rights Party]. My party, my philosophy, my goals, my thoughts are different. We want to work for the welfare of people," she added.

Meanwhile, Amin Ahmed Afsari said Obaid wants to leave the party because she wants to assume sole leadership as the convener and to have complete control over everything.

"We announced a new committee because she announced a new party," he added. 

Obaid now does not hold any position in Democratic Reforms Party, Afsari added.

Earlier on Friday, Shaheda Obaid through a press release announced the formation of the Democratic Rights Party. 

She said the word "Reforms" is not easily understood by common people. As a result, the party was renamed as Democratic Rights Party. 

She also said a new central committee of the party, its goals and objectives and 6-7 district committees will be announced soon.

Bangladesh

political party / split

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

32m | Videos
Imran Khan asked to discuss with Pakistan army

Imran Khan asked to discuss with Pakistan army

1h | Videos
The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

3h | Videos
The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

3h | Videos