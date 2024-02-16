Democracy prevails in Bangladesh, let BNP try and carry out movement: Law minister on Mirza Fakhrul's statement

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 12:30 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Democracy already prevails in the country, so let the BNP try and carry on with their movement, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (16 February).

"You [reporters] have seen the spontaneity of people. You saw their participation [in the election]. I think people are now paying attention to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development works. They [BNP] will talk about movement. [But] There is democracy in Bangladesh. Let them try to carry it out," he told reporters at the Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria.

The minister made the remarks in response to reporters' question regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement after being released on bail yesterday, where he said his party will continue its movement for people's right to vote and democracy.

Asked about Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus' case, the minister reiterated that the government had no hand in the case saying, "I can clearly say about Dr Yunus that the National Board of Revenue has filed a case against him. The Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case." 

The minister is set to participate in various programmes in Kasba and Akhaura upazilas of Brahmanbaria today.

Akhaura upazila executive officer Rabeya Akhtar, upazila Awami League president Mohammad Ali Chowdhury and general secretary Takzil Khalifa were present at this time.

BNP / Democracy / Law Minister Anisul Huq

