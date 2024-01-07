Democracy-loving people won as almost 12 crore boycotted polls: BNP

Politics

UNB
07 January, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:38 pm

Related News

Democracy-loving people won as almost 12 crore boycotted polls: BNP

It also said the rejection of the election by the people is a spontaneous support for their ongoing movement

UNB
07 January, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:38 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The BNP on Sunday night said the victory of the democracy-loving people was ensured as almost all voters rejected the 12th parliamentary election responding to the opposition's call for boycotting the lopsided voting.

In a statement, signed by its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party also said it is the trait of all autocrats to show high voter turnout in the election that was rejected by people.

"People responded to the call of the opposition parties and showed their solidarity. So, the victory of the democracy-loving people was ensured as they firmly rejected today's (Sunday's) fraudulent election," BNP said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also said the rejection of the election by the people is a spontaneous support for the ongoing movement of pro-democracy forces and a strong reflection of the popular demand for Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"Almost all of the country's 12 crore voters boycotted this farcical election…this heroic stand of the people of Bangladesh is mainly for the restoration of democracy. BNP congratulates the countrymen for the way the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh unitedly and bravely rejected the dummy election," the party said.

The BNP thinks the flawed election was a complete insult to the democratic aspirations and enthusiasm of the people of Bangladesh.

It also said the ruling party cadres could not bring out voters to the empty polling stations even outside Dhaka despite various manipulations, threats, and persuasion.

The BNP said the way Awami League resorted to manipulations and irregularities in every seat and center in the election that was boycotted by 63 democratic parties, it was proved once again that no free, fair, participatory, competitive, and peaceful election is possible under Sheikh Hasina.

"The state suffers badly if the constitutional institutions are not independent and strong. The current election commission is proof of that. As they [EC] were subservient to Awami fascism, they played a game in the name of election," the party said.

Top News

BNP / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

5h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

6h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

13h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

4h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

2h | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

6h | Videos