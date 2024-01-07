Democracy-loving people won as almost 12 crore boycotted polls: BNP

The BNP on Sunday night said the victory of the democracy-loving people was ensured as almost all voters rejected the 12th parliamentary election responding to the opposition's call for boycotting the lopsided voting.

In a statement, signed by its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party also said it is the trait of all autocrats to show high voter turnout in the election that was rejected by people.

"People responded to the call of the opposition parties and showed their solidarity. So, the victory of the democracy-loving people was ensured as they firmly rejected today's (Sunday's) fraudulent election," BNP said.

It also said the rejection of the election by the people is a spontaneous support for the ongoing movement of pro-democracy forces and a strong reflection of the popular demand for Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"Almost all of the country's 12 crore voters boycotted this farcical election…this heroic stand of the people of Bangladesh is mainly for the restoration of democracy. BNP congratulates the countrymen for the way the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh unitedly and bravely rejected the dummy election," the party said.

The BNP thinks the flawed election was a complete insult to the democratic aspirations and enthusiasm of the people of Bangladesh.

It also said the ruling party cadres could not bring out voters to the empty polling stations even outside Dhaka despite various manipulations, threats, and persuasion.

The BNP said the way Awami League resorted to manipulations and irregularities in every seat and center in the election that was boycotted by 63 democratic parties, it was proved once again that no free, fair, participatory, competitive, and peaceful election is possible under Sheikh Hasina.

"The state suffers badly if the constitutional institutions are not independent and strong. The current election commission is proof of that. As they [EC] were subservient to Awami fascism, they played a game in the name of election," the party said.