Democracy in the country is dead: Moyeen Khan

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan address media after paying respect to BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of Chhatra Dal's 45th founding anniversary on 1 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has said that democracy which was the foundational ideals of Bangladesh is now dead.

"Fifty-two years post-independence, democracy in our country has perished," he said after laying a floral wreath at the grave of BNP's founder, Ziaur Rahman, situated in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

On the occasion of Chhatra Dal's 45th founding anniversary, Moyeen Khan went to Ziaur Rahman's grave today along with the organisation's leaders and activists.

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists are observing the founding anniversary this year through nationwide protest marches and discussion meetings.

Chhatra Dal was established on 1 January 1979 by Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP.

During an interaction with media, Abdul Moyeen Khan said, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman banned all political parties in Bangladesh, including the Awami League, and established a one-party governance in 1975. At present, the ruling party has enforced the unspoken tenets of that regime."

"The world-famous magazine 'Time', published from New York, has reported that what is going on in Bangladesh now is Bakshal-2," he said, claiming that countrymen have woken up to reclaim their voting rights and restore democracy.

Drawing inspiration from BNP's founder, who stated, "People are the source of all power," Moyeen Khan said, "BNP doesn't engage in politics for power. We protest in the streets alongside the masses. We are not powered by grenades but people."

"We will revive democracy in Bangladesh through a peaceful process, InShaa'Allah," he added.