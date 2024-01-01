Democracy in the country is dead: Moyeen Khan

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 01:51 pm

Related News

Democracy in the country is dead: Moyeen Khan

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 01:51 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan address media after paying respect to BNP&#039;s founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of Chhatra Dal&#039;s 45th founding anniversary on 1 January. Photo: TBS
BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan address media after paying respect to BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of Chhatra Dal's 45th founding anniversary on 1 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has said that democracy which was the foundational ideals of Bangladesh is now dead.

"Fifty-two years post-independence, democracy in our country has perished," he said after laying a floral wreath at the grave of BNP's founder, Ziaur Rahman, situated in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

On the occasion of Chhatra Dal's 45th founding anniversary, Moyeen Khan went to Ziaur Rahman's grave today along with the organisation's leaders and activists. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists are observing the founding anniversary this year through nationwide protest marches and discussion meetings.

Chhatra Dal was established on 1 January 1979 by Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP.

During an interaction with media, Abdul Moyeen Khan said, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman banned all political parties in Bangladesh, including the Awami League, and established a one-party governance in 1975. At present, the ruling party has enforced the unspoken tenets of that regime."

"The world-famous magazine 'Time', published from New York, has reported that what is going on in Bangladesh now is Bakshal-2," he said, claiming that countrymen have woken up to reclaim their voting rights and restore democracy.

Drawing inspiration from BNP's founder, who stated, "People are the source of all power," Moyeen Khan said, "BNP doesn't engage in politics for power. We protest in the streets alongside the masses. We are not powered by grenades but people."

"We will revive democracy in Bangladesh through a peaceful process, InShaa'Allah," he added.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

5h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

2h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

5h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

3h | Videos
What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

17h | Videos
Cyclone impacts now felt in winter crops market

Cyclone impacts now felt in winter crops market

2h | Videos
Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

4h | Videos