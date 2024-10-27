Demo outside Bangabhaban signals plot for political crisis: Farroque

The recent demonstration outside Bangabhaban is a sign of a reactionary group's attempt to create a new political crisis in the country, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque said today (27 October).

While addressing a representative meeting of a faction of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), he urged the BNP's alliance partners, including the 12-party coalition, to prepare to thwart any conspiracy against the country.

"We think a reactionary group is trying to trigger unrest in the current political context of Bangladesh. The recent agitation outside Bangabhaban hints at a plot to create a new political crisis in the country," he said.

The BNP leader also mentioned that conspiracies are underway to destabilise the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

He said their party has unwavering trust in Yunus' government. "To maintain this trust, you must immediately announce the election date after consulting all political parties. This will help us understand the direction the country is heading towards."

Farroque, a former opposition chief whip in Parliament, emphasised that the country should be governed by those who engage in politics for the welfare of the people. "We hope you (govt) will swiftly clear the mess created by Sheikh Hasina's misrule to ensure a credible national election."

He said the government needs to focus on reforms related to the election, including the reconstitution of the Election Commission. "We do not want an Election Commission like the one led by (Kazi Habibul) Awal, which announces results after waking up from sleep. We want an election where voting takes place during the day, not at night."

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami fascist regime severely repressed opposition leaders and workers to cling to power.

"Many of our leaders and activists, including Choudhury Alam and Ilias Ali, have been subjected to enforced disappearance. They [Hasina regime] created a torture centre known as Ayna Ghar. They have killed many, leaving countless mothers in grief by producing police officers like Harun and Biplob," he observed.

Farroque said Sheikh Hasina has plotted to make Bangladesh a part of India by remaining in power until 2040. "But she had to flee to India in the face of a student-led mass movement.

He said the students, leaders of the anti-discrimination movement, the masses, and BNP and other party leaders and activists were on the streets to ensure the fall of Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule, with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman acting as the mastermind of the revolution.

He questioned how India could provide shelter to Sheikh Hasina, who is responsible for the killing of several thousand people in Bangladesh.

The BNP leader expressed frustration that, although two and a half months have passed since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime, all the political cases against Tarique Rahman have still not been withdrawn.