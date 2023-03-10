Deal with Adani will double electricity prices: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the price of electricity in the country will double as a result of the Adani deal.

"The government is looting the power sector and the deal with Adani will result in a loss of Tk150,000 crore," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the biennial conference of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP on Friday (10 March) afternoon.

"The government has not done a single good thing, they have completely divided the society of this country and corrupted it," the BNP leader said, adding, "Awami League repeatedly tore up the constitution that the people of this country formed in 1972 and destroyed its very foundation."

Fakhrul also said that Awami League has destroyed the country's economy for its own sake, destroyed the freedom of the press, and destroyed the education system.

"There is inhuman torture going on in the country today. Since our movement began in August, 17 activists have died. There are cases against all our activists," he added.

Sylhet Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Miftah Siddiqui presided over the programme while BNP Vice Chairman Dr AZMA Zahid was present as a special guest. Advisor to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Sylhet City Corporation Mayor and BNP central member Ariful Haque Chowdhury among others were present at the conference.

In the second phase of the conference, 1,917 councilors of 27 wards of Sylhet city will elect the leadership of BNP in the city through direct voting. Eight candidates are competing for three positions to lead Sylhet BNP.