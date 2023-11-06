Day 2 of BNP-Jamaat blockade: Bus torched in Gazipur, Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka

BNP-Jamaat activists brought out processions and organised sit-in programmes to enforce the 48-hour blockade. 6 November, Dhaka. Photo: Collected

A bus in the Safipur area of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila was set ablaze by miscreants today as the 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaata and allied parties entered its second day.

Here are the updates -

11:48am

RAB Deploys 460 Patrol Teams Nationwide

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has deployed a staggering 460 patrol teams across the country, as part of its proactive measures to maintain law and order across the country.

In Dhaka, 160 patrol teams have been stationed to ensure a heightened security presence during this politically charged period.

RAB's Director of Legal and Media Wing Khandoker Al Moin officially confirmed this large-scale operation, highlighting the organisation's commitment to upholding law and order amidst the ongoing political demonstrations and blockades.

11:15am

More public transport on Dhaka roads today than yesterday

Visiting the capital's Moghbazar, Karwan Bazar, Panthapath, Science Lab, Kalabagan, Sukrabad and Shyamoli today (6 November), it was seen that the number of public transport on the streets was more than what it was the previous day.

Number of public transport on Dhaka streets was more than what it was the previous day. 6 November. Photo: TBS

Private vehicles, CNG-run autorickshaws and rickshaws were seen dominating the streets on the second day of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.

There were no significant traffic congestions in any of the areas.

10:45am

Blockades take a toll on the ailing

The sick and infirm in the capital have become the unfortunate victims of the recent political programmes in Dhaka, compelled to visit hospitals braving the mayhem in the streets only when in dire emergencies.

The city's hospitals usually teem with patients and their families from the early hours, but on Sunday (5 November), marked a significant drop in hospital visits.

After a two-day hiatus due to the weekend, the BNP-Jamaat and their allies yesterday enforced the first of its two-day countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade.

10:10am

09:47am

228 BGB platoons deployed to maintain law and order

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has heightened its measures to control the law and order situation across the country, including the capital city of Dhaka,on the second day of the BNP-Jamaat's two-day nationwide blockade.

Shariful Islam, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the BGB, confirmed the deployment of 228 platoons to address the unrest and maintain peace amidst the ongoing political demonstrations.

08:55am

Jamaat brings processions in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out processions in parts of Dhaka on the second day of the 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their political allies.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists brought out rallies in Mirpur, Tejgaon, Pallabi, Uttara, Dakshinkhan, Maligabh, Badda, Rampura among others.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Central Majlis Shura Member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman said, "The government was disheveled by the mass movement and now chose the path of murder, terror and anarchy. They want to usurp power through unilateral elections by oppressing the masses. However, the public have taken to the streets to foil the government's conspiracy."

Jamaat-e-Islami brings out procession in Mirpur, Dhaka, in support of the 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

He called for the immediate resignation of the current government and the handover of power to a caretaker government. Otherwise, the result will not be good, he gave the warning during a rally organised in Mirpur on Monday.

08:30am

Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka to enforce blockade

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march and sit-in programme in the capital today to enforce the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.

The procession march started from Pallima Sangshad in Taltala, Khilgaon at around 7:30am on Monday (6 November.)

Moving towards Khilgaon police station with the procession, BNP leaders and activists blocked the adjacent roads.

6am

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, nephew detained by DB

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu shortly after Sunday midnight.

An additional deputy commissioner of the DB confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.