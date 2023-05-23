Davids without stones: Meet Gazipur mayoral candidates

The Election Commission (EC) has vowed to take steps to ensure a participatory election for the Gazipur City Corporation.

So far, though, this participatory election has been dominated by two names: Azmat Ullah Khan and Zayeda Khatun.

After nomination deadline day, eight mayoral aspirants have entered the race to become the mayor of Gazipur, the country's largest city corporation, comprising parts of Gazipur-1, 2 and 5 parliamentary constituencies.

Gazipur has always been a stronghold of the ruling Awami League.

In the national elections over the years, Gazipur-1 was bagged by the BNP once, in the 1991 parliamentary polls, but after that it has always been held by the AL.

The Gazipur-2 and -5 are constituencies the AL has never lost the national polls since restoration of democracy.

Defeating the AL-candidate and securing the mayoral seat is a gargantuan task for any.

But all eight participants have already thrown down the gauntlet.

Candidate: Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan

Political party: Bangladesh Awami League

Symbol: Boat

A lawyer by profession with a post degree (LM) under his belt, Azmat Ullah made his bones as a freedom fighter. He has been involved with the AL since his student life and is currently serving as the president of the AL's Gazipur unit.

According to locals, Azmat has a reputation as a clean and dedicated politician, an aspect which might have tipped the party nomination in his favour.

He also has the track record. Azmat served as the mayor of Tongi municipality from 1995 to 2013.

His wealth statement shows his annual income to stand at Tk31.65 lakh.

On the other hand, while there are no current police cases against Azmat, three had been filed earlier, including one for murder, over which he was acquitted.

The others were under Section 326, which deals with causing grievous injury and Section 307, which deals with attempt to murder. Both these cases were withdrawn by the home ministry.

Candidate: Zayeda Khatun

Political Party: Independent

Symbol: Table clock

Zayeda Khatun's fight for mayor is said to have a different aspect, according to experts. A business person by person, who is self-educated, Zayeda Khatun doesn't have a history of politics.

Her fight, according to observers, is much more personal. Ask locals and they will tell you: she is fighting for her son, former Gazipur mayor (dismissed) Mohammad Zahangir Alam.

Zahangir's nomination for the race was cancelled on grounds of him being a loan defaulter. The AL also expelled him later on for violating party rules.

Zahangir vehemently protested both the cancellation and expulsion. Then, his mother, Zaida, entered the fray.

Not much is reported about Zayeda, who keeps a low profile. In a recent media interview she said she had never held any political party post, but it didn't matter as her intention was only to serve the people.

Candidate: MM Niaz Uddin

Political Party: National Party

Symbol: Plough

MN Niaz Uddin, who holds a masters degree, is not new to the political scene. He was a secretary of the Health and Public Service Commission, before a political storm forced him to resign.

The storm began after it came to light that Niaz had extended his job period by forging a freedom fighter certificate. Apart from that, he has a case filed under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act pending against him.

The NI act is applicable when a promissory note or bill of exchange has been dishonoured by non-acceptance or non-payment.

Niaz also served as the health advisor to Jatiya Party founder. He has shown an annual income of Tk4 lakh.

Candidate: Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman

Political party: Islami Andolan Bangladesh

Symbol: Hand fan

Ataur Rahman is a teacher with a Takmil degree (Dawrae Hadith), the highest religious qualification equivalent to a post graduation degree. No criminal record was found against him. According to his affidavit, he has an annual income of Tk3 lakh.

Candidate: Sarkar Shahnoor Islam

Political Party: Independent

Symbol: Elephant

Sarkar Shahnoonr Islam, who belongs to an influential BNP family, has yet to make a mark in politics, with his name rarely in the discussion among voters. His father Nurul Islam Sarkar is a jailed BNP leader, who is also an accused in the murder of Awami League leader Ahsanullah Master.

Shahnoor's uncle, Hasan Uddin Sarkar, is the president of the Gazipur Mahanagar BNP.

Although Shahnoor doesn't hold a job, he earns an annual income of Tk5.46 lakh from various properties.

Shahnoor also had two charges previously. One was under the Special Powers Act of 1974 and the other under the Electricity Act, 2018. He was acquitted in the former and the other case was settled.

Candidate: Haroon Or Rashid

Political Party: Independent

Symbol: Horse

Haroon, a retired government official, holds an MA degree. He has the second highest annual income among aspirants, earning a sum of Tk8.67 lakh per year. He is not well-known to the locals.

Md Raju Ahmed

Political Party: Zaker Party

Symbol: Rose

Md Raju is another new entry to the political scene. He studied up to the eighth standard. Not much is known about him. His annual income stands at Tk3.60 lakh.

Candidate: Atiqul Islam

Political party: Gonofront

Symbol: Fish

A journalist by profession, Atiqul is the assistant editor of a local daily. He obtained his Secondary School Certificate. No other information is known about this candidate.