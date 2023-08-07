Cyber security act will be more dangerous: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Rahul Kabir Rizvi has expressed concerns about the possible repercussions of the Cyber Security Act, suggesting that it could pose greater risks and be more dangerous compared to the Digital Security Act.

"As long as the fascist government is in power, I don't think any positive outcomes can be expected from their actions. The implementation of such measures appears to have been influenced by both domestic and international pressures. The Cyber Security Act will be more dangerous than the Digital Security Act," Rizvi said in a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters today (7 August).

He mentioned that BNP leaders and activists have been subjected to authoritarian aggression in recent days.

Rizvi asserted that much like the reputation of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the Detective Branch (DB) of the police has also transformed into a symbol of terror and intimidation.

"When they [DB police] fail to apprehend the intended opposition leaders and activists, they resort to detaining family members of the partymen. Such occurrences not only induce panic but have tragically resulted in the unfortunate demise of senior family members," he expressed.

"The existence of rule of law, justice, and human dignity has been steadily eroded from society due to the blatant bias exhibited by state forces," he added.

The BNP leader said at least 820 partymen have been injured and over 500 arrested following the party's recent grand rally and sit-in programme.

"The authoritarian regime refuses to tolerate any opposition activities, as democratic principles are non-existent in the country right now. Brutal crackdowns are carried out against peaceful processions, revealing the extent of suppression," Rizvi said.

He further said, "The law enforcement agencies have become a significant instrument of oppression under Sheikh Hasina's leadership."