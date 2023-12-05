Cumilla MP Bahar's wealth tripled in five years

Lawmaker for Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar
Lawmaker for Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar

Lawmaker for Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar has tripled his wealth over the last five years.

Bahar's property increased by Tk24.66 crore, according to the wealth statement in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. 

In the 2018 election affidavit, his total assets were valued at Tk12.3 crore, which increased to Tk37 crore in 2023.

The affidavit also mentioned his annual income which is Tk8.39 crore. 

Of this, he received an honorarium of Tk23 lakh as a member of parliament over the last five years.

The former three-time lawmaker listed his immovable properties worth Tk45.85 lakh.

A large portion of his income is also generated from house rent and various businesses.

Besides, the affidavit mentions several crores worth of property in his wife and daughters's name.

 

