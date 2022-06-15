Cumilla city poll: AL mayor candidate Rifat wins by 343 votes in unofficial count

Politics

TBS Report 
15 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 09:56 pm

Supporters of AL candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat celebrate the win. Photo: TBS
Supporters of AL candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat celebrate the win. Photo: TBS

Awami League mayoral candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat has been unofficially declared the winner of Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) election. 

As per the results of all 105 polling centres, Rifat bagged 50,310 votes while independent candidate and former mayor Monirul Haque Sakku was his closest contestant with 49,967  votes. 

The results were announced at around  9:30 pm Wednesday (15 June) after the vote counting. The balloting ended at 4pm. 

Another independent candidate Nizam Uddin Kaiser has secured 29,999 votes.

Cumilla City Corporation Election Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury announced the results. 

Rejecting the result, Monirul Haque Sakku said, "I have won by 980 votes, Awami League leaders and workers have thwarted the results, I will go to the High Court."

The vote counting was suspended for a brief period after a scuffle broke out between the supporters of Rifat and Sakku. 

The two factions went face to face at the Cumilla Shilpakala Academy premises from where the results are being announced Wednesday (15 June) after balloting ended. Later police charged batons to disperse them. 

Supporters of Monirul Haque Sakku claimed that the AL candidate's supporters attacked them. 

Elections were held in five Municipalities, four Upazila Parishads and more than 150 Union Parishads.

A total of five mayoral candidates, 108 councillor aspirants and 38 female councillor aspirants vyed in the polls.

The five mayoral candidates are Awami League nominated candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat, Monirul Haque Sakku (Independent), Mohammad Nizam Uddin Kaiser (Independent), Islamic Movement nominated Rashedul Islam and Kamrul Ahsan Babul (Independent). 

In the maiden Cumilla city polls in 2012, Sakku defeated Awami League candidate Afzal Khan by over 30,000 votes. In 2017, he defeated Afzal's daughter Anjum Sultana Sima by about 10,000 votes.

In today's polls, 229,920 voters, including 117,092 women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the city corporation polls. 

 

 

 

