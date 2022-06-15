Cumilla city election saw 60% voter turnout: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said about 60% of votes have been cast in the Cumilla City Corporation election.

He made the remarks to media following the closure of poll centres on Wednesday (15 June) afternoon.

Voting for the Cumilla city election has been held smoothly and peacefully, said the CEC.

Besides Cumilla city, elections were held in five municipalities, four Upazila Parishads and more than 150 Union Parishads.

A total of 5 mayoral candidates, 108 councillor aspirants and 38 female councillor aspirants will be vying in the polls.

The five mayoral candidates are Awami League nominated candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat, Monirul Haque Sakku (Independent), Mohammad Nizam Uddin Kaiser (Independent), Islamic Movement nominated Rashedul Islam and Kamrul Ahsan Babul (Independent).

In the maiden Cumilla city polls in 2012, Sakku defeated Awami League candidate Afzal Khan by over 30,000 votes. In 2017, he defeated Afzal's daughter Anjum Sultana Sima by about 10,000 votes.

In today's polls, 229,920 voters, including 117,092 women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the city corporation polls that began in the morning and continued till 4pm without any break.