We knew what would happen in Cumilla city polls: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 06:20 pm

Related News

We knew what would happen in Cumilla city polls: Mirza Fakhrul

Freedom of the press and democracy are interlinked, said the BNP secretary general

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 06:20 pm
We knew what would happen in Cumilla city polls: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said they knew all along what would happen in the Cumilla City Corporation election and that is why the party is not participating in any polls under the Awami League government.

"Participating in polls under this government means giving them legitimacy," he said at a programme at the National Press Club on Thursday. 

"If we want to protect the judiciary, the administration, the education system and other institutions, there is no alternative but to restore democracy," Fakhrul said at the event, organised by a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

"Freedom of the press and democracy are interlinked. Since the freedom of democracy relies on the same principles as the freedom of the press. How can we get the freedom of the press without the freedom of democracy? That is why our main goal now is to bring back democracy," he said.

BNP secretary general said, "Awami League had demolished democracy, freedom of press and freedom of individual. BNP introduced democracy, multi-party system and freedom of press in the country."

"Our main goal is to bring back democracy. We have to awaken everyone to bring back democracy," he noted and added that they are working towards that goal.

Leaders and activists of BFUJ and DUJ were present at the programme chaired by BFUJ President M Abdullah.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla City Corporation / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

6h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

7h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

9h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

8h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

9h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh