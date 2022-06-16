We knew what would happen in Cumilla city polls: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said they knew all along what would happen in the Cumilla City Corporation election and that is why the party is not participating in any polls under the Awami League government.

"Participating in polls under this government means giving them legitimacy," he said at a programme at the National Press Club on Thursday.

"If we want to protect the judiciary, the administration, the education system and other institutions, there is no alternative but to restore democracy," Fakhrul said at the event, organised by a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

"Freedom of the press and democracy are interlinked. Since the freedom of democracy relies on the same principles as the freedom of the press. How can we get the freedom of the press without the freedom of democracy? That is why our main goal now is to bring back democracy," he said.

BNP secretary general said, "Awami League had demolished democracy, freedom of press and freedom of individual. BNP introduced democracy, multi-party system and freedom of press in the country."

"Our main goal is to bring back democracy. We have to awaken everyone to bring back democracy," he noted and added that they are working towards that goal.

Leaders and activists of BFUJ and DUJ were present at the programme chaired by BFUJ President M Abdullah.