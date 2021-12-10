Cumilla BCL leader dies after being injured in poll violence

Politics

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 11:23 am

Representative Photo.
Representative Photo.

A Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, who suffered critical injuries during a poll violence in Nangolkot police station area in Cumilla's Peria union parishad on Wednesday, has died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The BCL leader Shakil Hossain, 22, was injured on Wednesday and died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at the DMCH.

Shakil hailed from Asharkota village in Peria union and was a member of local ward Chhatra League. He used to work in a bakery there.

Police and party sources said supporters of Awami League candidate Humayun Kabir Majumdar attacked the supporters of Awami League rebel candidate and former chairman MA Hamid while they were holding a road show.

Fifteen supporters of MA Hamid including Shakil were injured in the attack.

The injured Shakil was first taken to upazila health complex, then to Cumilla Medical College Hospital and finally to Dhaka Medical College as his condition deteriorated where he died at night.

Nangolkot police station OC Faruk Hossain said they have heard about the incident.

The police will carry out an investigation if anyone files a complaint, he added.

