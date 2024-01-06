Cumilla-8 independent candidate boycotts election

The Cumilla-8 (Barura) Constituency independent candidate and former Member of Parliament Professor Nurul Islam Milon has declared to boycott of the 12th national elections.

He made this announcement at a press conference at the election office of the College Road area of Barura Upazila at 12pm today (6 January).

"I am declaring my boycott of the 12th National Assembly election due to the unfavourable election environment," he said, adding, "I have formally lodged my complaint in writing with the returning officer."

"After the election concludes, I intend to convene with leaders, activists, and journalists to address the people of Barura," he further said.

In the 2014 elections, Nurul Islam Milon was elected as a Member of Parliament under the party banner of the Jatiya Party.

He was expelled from the National Party in early 2022.

This year, Irfan bin Torab Ali has received the nomination for JaPa, while Professor Nurul Islam Milon is contesting as an independent candidate.