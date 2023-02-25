CU BCL leaders served on show cause notice

Central Chhatra League has served a 7-day show cause notice on Chattogram University unit Chhatra League President Rezaul Haque Rubel and General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Tipu for violation of organisational discipline and other issues.

Central Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan signed the notice on Saturday.

"According to an urgent decision of the Central Executive Council of Bangladesh Chhatra League, this is to inform that due to continuous violation of organisational discipline, deterioration of the academic atmosphere of the university, defiance of structural activities and lack of proper reflection on the response to the earlier show cause notice, Chattogram University unit Chhatra League President Rezaul Haque Rubel and General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Tipu have been directed to submit a response in writing to the central office of Bangladesh Chhatra League within the next seven days with proper reasons as to why further disciplinary measures will not be taken against them" said the show cause notice.

When asked about the notice, Tipu said that he had received the notice and they would answer it in time.