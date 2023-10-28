Ctg in festive mood ahead of PM's rally

Chattogram is in a festive mood with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina scheduled to visit the city to inaugurate the much-anticipated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, constructed under the Karnaphuli River.

The city is now covered with posters, banners, festoons and billboards—welcoming the prime minister. Patenga Road and Shah Amanat Road, in particular, have been decorated in a new way.

Chattogram Metropolitan, South and North District Awami League leaders said that party leaders, activists, and nomination seekers have built banners, arches, and panaflexes worth crores of taka to attract the attention of the prime minister.

The country's development by the Awami League government is being promoted through loudspeakers. Development images are being shown on LED TVs at various intersections, they added.

Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and Joint General Secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury installed 500 billboards, banners and arches across the city. While former mayor and general secretary of Chattogram city Awami League AJM Nasir Uddin and deputy education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury also hung more than 5,000 banners.

Moreover, local Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other affiliated organisations have also expressed their greetings to the prime minister on banners, festoons and arches.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the tunnel today, following which she will go to Chattogram's Anwara upazila through the tunnel to attend a public meeting at the Korean EPZ ground.

Around two hundred workers have almost completed preparations for the meeting, organised by Chattogram Metropolitan, South and North District Awami League.

"An 8ft high, 30ft long and 48ft wide boat-shaped stage has been built for the meeting. Although it has a capacity of about 500 seats, only 300 seats will be arranged for the central and local leaders and representatives of the Awami League," said Chattogram South District Awami League General Secretary Mofijur Rahman.

Noman Al Mahmud, organisational secretary of the city Awami League, said, "We have taken all necessary preparations to make this public meeting a success. I hope that there will be a gathering of a million people.

"The prime minister has gained the trust of the people by making unprecedented development in all sectors of the country. The PM has especially changed the infrastructure development of Chattogram division. And it is with great gratitude that we try to welcome the party leader."

He further said, "The arrival of the PM will further strengthen the organisational situation in this region and boost the morale of the leaders and activists. We will be able to convey the PM's directives from the meeting to the grassroots level. This will be critical in strengthening our party and winning the next election."

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said, "During her visit to Chattogram, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 20 projects, including the Bangabandhu Tunnel. Most of them are almost complete. Those that aren't will be finished by June next year."

Tight security has been taken around the tunnel inauguration and public meeting from Patenga to Anwara. Members of law enforcement agencies, including the Special Security Force, police and RAB, have cordoned off the venue of the public meeting and the surrounding area for several kilometres. Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy inspected the overall law and order activities.

Shakila Sultana, additional commissioner (port zone) of CMP, said that about 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for security. Special arrangements are being made for traffic management so that the common people do not face any inconvenience.