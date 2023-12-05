Ctg AL leader 'conceals' identity to secure Bangladesh Congress nomination

M Zillur Karim Sharifi, the alleged president of Chanua Union Awami League, of Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency has been accused of participating in the election under the banner of Bangladesh Congress by concealing his AL affiliations.

Local Awami League leaders speculated that Zillur Karim aimed to evade the requirement of acquiring signatures from one percent of voters, essential for an independent candidacy.

When contacted, Zillur Karim Sharifi answered his phone but abruptly hung up upon realising the caller was a journalist, claiming technical issues with his phone.

In a conflicting account, an online media on Tuesday quoted Zillur Karim denying any current AL position, stating his past presidency of the Union Awami League committee, which he claims doesn't exist anymore.

He was quoted saying, "I am not holding any position in Awami League. Earlier, I was the president of the Union Awami League committee but at present there is no such in the union."

However, Chanua Union Awami League General Secretary Mujibur Rahman Talukdar contradicted the claim and told The Business Standard, "M Zillur Karim Sharifi is the president of 51-member committee of Chanua Union Awami League. The committee has been active since 1012-13 and is still in place."

"The issue of Zillur Karim being a candidate of Bangladesh Congress has caught our attention. Organisational action will be taken against him following a meeting in this regard," Awami League General Secretary of Banskhali upazila MA Ghafoor said, responding to the matter.

Chattogram South Awami League President Motaharul Islam Chowdhury highlighted the incompatibility of holding positions in AL while representing another party.

He said, "There is no option for someone to be a candidate of another party while already holding a position in AL. You can resign from all positions of the party and become a candidate of another party."

"The matter will be discussed with the party leaders and workers and necessary measures will be taken," he added.

Recent verification for Chattogram-16 constituency validated 10 nominations, including AL's MP Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, independent candidate Shilpapati Mujibur Rahman, and M Zillur Karim Sharifi representing Bangladesh Congress.

Nomination cancellations included National People's Party's Ashish Kumar Sheel and Jatiya Party's Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury.