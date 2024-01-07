Ctg-15: Independent candidate Motaleb grabs big win against AL’s Nadvi

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

Ctg-15: Independent candidate Motaleb grabs big win against AL’s Nadvi

Motaleb grabbed a total of 85,628 votes while Nadvi got 39,252 votes

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 10:27 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Independent candidate Abdul Motaleb emerged victorious in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls from the Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) constituency defeating Awami League candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi by a huge margin.

Competing with the electoral symbol 'eagle', Motaleb grabbed a total of 85,628 votes while Nadvi got 39,252 votes, according to preliminary data announced by Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

There are 157 polls centres in the constituency. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the data released by the returning officer's office, the constituency saw only 27.52% voter turnout in the polls. 

While the seat has over 4.58 lakh voters, only 1.26 lakh votes were cast.

Nadvi, a two-time MP from the seat, was deemed as favourite for the seat. 

Among other candidates in the seat, Bangladesh Islami Front's Muhammad Ali Hossain (candle) got 362 votes, Bangladesh Kalyan Party's Muhammad Solaiman Kasemi (watch) got 150 votes, Jatiyo Party's Mohammad Salem (plough) got 380 votes, Islami Oikya Jote's Mohammad Harun (minar) got 294 votes and Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijot's Md Jasim Uddin (Chhari) got 86 votes.

 

Bangladesh

12th JS Polls / Bangladesh / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

5h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

6h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

13h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

4h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

2h | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

6h | Videos