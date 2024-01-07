Ctg-15: Independent candidate Motaleb grabs big win against AL’s Nadvi

Independent candidate Abdul Motaleb emerged victorious in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls from the Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) constituency defeating Awami League candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi by a huge margin.

Competing with the electoral symbol 'eagle', Motaleb grabbed a total of 85,628 votes while Nadvi got 39,252 votes, according to preliminary data announced by Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

There are 157 polls centres in the constituency.

According to the data released by the returning officer's office, the constituency saw only 27.52% voter turnout in the polls.

While the seat has over 4.58 lakh voters, only 1.26 lakh votes were cast.

Nadvi, a two-time MP from the seat, was deemed as favourite for the seat.

Among other candidates in the seat, Bangladesh Islami Front's Muhammad Ali Hossain (candle) got 362 votes, Bangladesh Kalyan Party's Muhammad Solaiman Kasemi (watch) got 150 votes, Jatiyo Party's Mohammad Salem (plough) got 380 votes, Islami Oikya Jote's Mohammad Harun (minar) got 294 votes and Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijot's Md Jasim Uddin (Chhari) got 86 votes.