Ctg-10 by-polls: Race on for AL ticket, a dozen names surface

About a dozen ruling Awami League leaders are scrambling for the party ticket to run for the Chattogram-10 by-election slated for 30 July, even though the tenure of their parliamentary membership will expire only in a few months.

The race for nomination has garnered significant hype as the aspirants believe the person elected as the Chattogram-10 lawmaker will have an easier time gaining party backing for the 12th national election, likely in the year-end or January next.

The parliamentary constituency was declared vacant after Afsarul Amin, elected lawmaker from the party in the last three parliamentary elections in 2008, 2014, and 2018, passed away on 2 June.

The AL leaders have already started their efforts in the area, with many engaging in lobbying and seeking favours from the central committee.

No other parties have confirmed their participation in the election so far.

Afsarul Amin's younger brothers Ershadul Amin and Ariful Amin, his elder son Faisal Amin, and Chattogram AL Vice President Khorshed Alam Sujan have jumped into the race for nomination.

The hopefuls also include No 1 Panel Mayor of Ctg City Corporation Abdus Sabur Liton, former Jubo League presidium member Syed Mahmudul Haque, and former Chattogram Jubo League convener Mohiuddin Bachchu.

Besides, legendary politician MA Aziz's son Saifuddin Khaled Bahar, and member of Bangabandhu cabinet Zahur Ahmad Chowdhury's son Helal Uddin Chowdhury Tufan are expected to seek nomination for the by-election.

The names of Chattogram AL General Secretary and former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, and M Manjur Alam, who was elected mayor in 2010 with BNP backing, are also in discussion, local AL sources say.

However, it is not clear whether they will seek nomination to become lawmaker for such a short period of time.

Nasir said, "I don't think it is appropriate to discuss nominations at this time, as we are still mourning the loss of Afsarul Bhai. However, I have faith that the party will select a deserving individual for the election."

Syed Mahmudul Haque and Mohiuddin Bachchu sought party nomination in the last parliamentary election.

Highlighting why he should get the nomination this time, Haque emphasised that he began his political career at the grassroots, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I intend to seek nomination in the upcoming by-election, and if the top leadership deems me qualified, I hope to get the opportunity to serve the people," he added.

Mohiuddin Bachchu said he would seek the nomination based on his over 40 years of political involvement in the area.

"However, the final authority to decide the nomination lies with our leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I will accept whatever decision she makes," he added.

Ershadul Amin, the younger brother of Afsarul Amin, said he joined student politics in 1991 with the help of his elder brother.

"I am a nomination seeker for the upcoming by-election, although the family has not yet decided on this," he further said.

Other parties

No other parties have officially announced the decision to participate in the by-election.

However, secretary general of the Islami Front Bangladesh, Allama Zainul Abedin Zubair, said he would be a candidate in the by-election.

"I have contested in this seat on behalf of the party in the last parliamentary election as well. The party has already indicated its intention to participate in the by-election. Because we have a big vote bank here," he added.

Shahadat Hossain, BNP's Chattogram city convener, said there is no question of participating in any kind of election under the Awami League.

"Our only goal now is to overthrow this unelected government and restore people's right to vote through fair elections under a neutral government."

The last date for the submission of nomination papers is 4 July.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be on 6 July, appeals can be filed on 7-9 July, and the appeals will be disposed of on 10-11 July. Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 12 July and the allotment of electoral symbols will be on 13 July.