Criticising government isn't treason, it's democracy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said criticising the government's actions is not treason but rather, the rule of democracy.

"The government tries to silence anyone who comments on their wrongdoings by filing cases against them. The rule of democracy is to criticise the government. But this government does not want to allow it," said Fakhrul at a conference of BNP's Thakurgaon Sadar upazila branch on Sunday (7 May).

According to the United Nations, people of the country want the Digital Security Act to be abolished. But, the law minister said the law cannot be repealed, he said.

He further said, "This government has systematically divided the state's judiciary, media and law enforcement. Today, a reign of terror has been established in the country. Journalists are being sued under the Digital Security Act."

The Awami League intimidates people with laws and cases so that no one can speak against the government. This government does not care about people's welfare, he remarked.

Regarding elections, Fakhrul said most political parties agreed they would not participate in any election under the ruling party's government.