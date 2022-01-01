Crisis is not over EC formation, rather polls-time govt: BNP

The BNP has termed the ongoing talks on the reconstitution of the Election Commission "meaningless" as the party thinks the current political crisis is about the formation of polls-time government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at party founder Ziaur Rahman's grave on Saturday, marking the founding anniversary of its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Responding to a query regarding the law minister's remark that there is no scope to enact new law right now, Fakhrul said, "We think the ongoing dialogue on EC reformation is pointless."

He further said, "We think that the current political crisis is not about forming the Election Commission and making laws, rather the election-time government."

The senior BNP leader also said that if the Awami League leads the polls-time government then the election will be valueless.

"There must be a non-partisan government during the elections," he added.

Speaking about party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, Fakhrul said, "It is not a legal matter. It is a matter of political vengeance."

