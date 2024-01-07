Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan elected from Magura-1

Captain of the national cricket team and world famed all rounder Shakib Al Hasan elected parliament member from Magura-1 constituency in the 12th national election held on Sunday.

Shakib earned a landslide victory in his first appearance in the just concluded National Election with "Boat symbol" as an Awami League candidate pulling 185,388 votes. His nearest candidate Advocate Rezaul Hasan of Bangladesh Congress got 45,933 votes.

Shakib cast his vote at the Dorimagura School center of Magura in the morning along with his father Mashrur Reza and sister Bristy.

Saifuzzaman Shikor is the sitting Awami League MP from Magura -1 constituency, but he did not get party nomination this time and supported Shakib in the election.

Besides, Sirajus Sayefin Saif of Jatiya Party, Sanjoy Kumar Roy of Trinamool BNP, M Motasim Billah of Bangladesh Nationalists Party also competed against Shakib Al Hasan.