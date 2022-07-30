Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL

Politics

UNB
30 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL

The AL said any sensible citizen of the country can never support these rumours

UNB
30 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:23 pm
Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL

Creating rumours is now the main task of BNP leaders, said Bangladesh Awami League in a post on its verified Facebook page.
 
The comment was posted in response to BNP's recent remarks over the state of country's forex reserve amid the ongoing austerity measures to deal with global headwinds. 
 
"The party is living on the oxygen of rumours," the Facebook post reads.  
 
The reserve of Bangladesh is now stable at $40 billion while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the reserve is not more than $16 billion, AL said. 
 
"He (Fakhrul) may have said this to reduce the gap of $40 billion with $2 billion billion during the BNP era. Mirza Fakhrul does politics based on rumors and lies," reads the post.  
 
The AL said any sensible citizen of the country can never support these rumours.  
 
On Friday, Fakhrul said the government has not more than $16 billion in usable forex reserves in the country.  
 
"They are turning Bangladesh into a failed state. So, we can't give Awami League any more time and chance. The more they stay in power, the faster the destruction of the country will accelerate," the BNP leader said.

Top News

BNP / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

10h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

1h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

1h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

21h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink