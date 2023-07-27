Cox's Bazar Swechasebak League to hold conference after 14 years on 28 July

Politics

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 02:56 pm

Related News

Cox's Bazar Swechasebak League to hold conference after 14 years on 28 July

2 dozen candidates running for the post of president and general secretary

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 02:56 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League's Cox's Bazar District chapter will hold its conference after 14 years on Friday (28 July). Cox's Bazar Swechasebak League's last conference was held in September 2009. 

The new committee will be announced through the council session, party members said. 

Party leaders and activists said that the first committee of Cox's Bazar Volunteer League was formed in 1995. In that committee, Rahim Uddin was elected convener, the present member of Parliament of Cox's Bazar-2 seat, and Ashek Ullah Rafiq and Fakhrul Islam Gundu were elected as joint conveners.

In September 2009, the new committee of Cox's Bazar Swechasebak League was announced through the conference. Rahim Uddin was made the president and Qaiserul Haque Jewel was made the general secretary in the committee. On June 12, Qaiserul Haque Jewell was expelled from the party for taking a stand against the party candidate in Cox's Bazar municipal elections. After that, the central committee formed the conference preparation committee with Rahim Uddin as convener and Advocate Ekramul Haque as member secretary. 

On the occasion of the conference, a press conference was held at the district Awami League office on Thursday (27 July) afternoon. In a written statement at the press conference held under the chairmanship of Rahim Uddin, convener of the conference preparation committee, member secretary Advocate Ekramul Huda said that all preparations have already been completed to complete the conference on Friday.

Gazi Mezbah Hossain Sacchu, the acting president of Swechasebak League central committee will inaugurate the conference at 3pm at Muktijoddha Roundabout grounds in Cox's Bazar.

447 councillors and 2,000 delegates will join the conference.

Awami League joint general secretary Afam Baharuddin Nashim will be present as the chief guest,

After the first session of the conference, it was informed in the press conference that the council session will be held at Shahid Subhash Hall of Cox's Bazar Public Library.

Bangladesh

Cox's Bazar / Swechasebak League / Awami League / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

2h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

4h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

21h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price