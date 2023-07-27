Cox's Bazar Swechasebak League to hold conference after 14 years on 28 July

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League's Cox's Bazar District chapter will hold its conference after 14 years on Friday (28 July). Cox's Bazar Swechasebak League's last conference was held in September 2009.

The new committee will be announced through the council session, party members said.

Party leaders and activists said that the first committee of Cox's Bazar Volunteer League was formed in 1995. In that committee, Rahim Uddin was elected convener, the present member of Parliament of Cox's Bazar-2 seat, and Ashek Ullah Rafiq and Fakhrul Islam Gundu were elected as joint conveners.

In September 2009, the new committee of Cox's Bazar Swechasebak League was announced through the conference. Rahim Uddin was made the president and Qaiserul Haque Jewel was made the general secretary in the committee. On June 12, Qaiserul Haque Jewell was expelled from the party for taking a stand against the party candidate in Cox's Bazar municipal elections. After that, the central committee formed the conference preparation committee with Rahim Uddin as convener and Advocate Ekramul Haque as member secretary.

On the occasion of the conference, a press conference was held at the district Awami League office on Thursday (27 July) afternoon. In a written statement at the press conference held under the chairmanship of Rahim Uddin, convener of the conference preparation committee, member secretary Advocate Ekramul Huda said that all preparations have already been completed to complete the conference on Friday.

Gazi Mezbah Hossain Sacchu, the acting president of Swechasebak League central committee will inaugurate the conference at 3pm at Muktijoddha Roundabout grounds in Cox's Bazar.

447 councillors and 2,000 delegates will join the conference.

Awami League joint general secretary Afam Baharuddin Nashim will be present as the chief guest,

After the first session of the conference, it was informed in the press conference that the council session will be held at Shahid Subhash Hall of Cox's Bazar Public Library.