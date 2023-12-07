Cox’s Bazar lawmaker Shaheen Akhter gets 12 times richer despite fall in annual income

Shaheen Akhter, Cox's Bazar-4 lawmaker, had a decline in annual income but her properties increased 12-fold in the last five years.

At the same time, the wealth of her husband, a former member of parliament, Abdur Rahman Bodi's income increased by 1.84 times during this period, according to the wealth statement in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Abdur Rahman Bodi did not get the Awami League nomination in the 2019 national polls due to various criticisms. Instead, his wife Shaheen participated in the elections as the nominated candidate of Awami League in the Cox's Bazar-4 seat and then got elected.

In 2018, her annual income was Tk4.29 lakhs, where she earned Tk18 thousand from the agriculture sector, Tk46 thousand from house or shop rent, Tk3.5 lakhs from her business, Tk46 thousand from salt flats.

However, in 2023, Shaheen Akhter's annual income stands at Tk2.76 lakhs – a Tk1.53 lakh increase.

At present she earns Tk19 thousand, Tk2.7 lakhs from shop and house rent, Tk49 thousand from salt flats.

In both the affidavits, no information about the annual income of her husband Abdur Rahman Bodi was provided.

In 2018, Shaheen Akhtar's movable and immovable assets were Tk18.41 lakhs – Tk5.85 lakhs and Tk12.56 lakhs respectively.

In 5 years these movable and immovable assets increased 12.15 times to Tk2.2 crores.

This year, Abdur Rahman Bodi's wealth also increased by 1.84 times.

In 2018, his movable and immovable assets was Tk7.2 crores.