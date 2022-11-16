Court upholds ban on GM Quader’s party activities

BSS
16 November, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:38 pm

photo: Collected.
photo: Collected.

A Dhaka court today (16 November) upheld an order that had asked Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

The court of Dhaka First Joint District Judge Masudul Haque passed the order, scrapping a plea of Quader, challenging the earlier order. The court also set 30 November for submitting reply in writing and holding further hearing on the matter.

Party's suspended leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha filed the case against Quader on 4 October and the court on 31 October had issued the order.

A couple of lawyers including Sheikh Sirajul Islam and Kalim Ullah Mazumder filed the plea, challenging the court order against Quader's party activities.

