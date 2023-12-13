Court refuses to hear Fakhrul’s bail petitions in 10 cases

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:05 pm

The court said it has no jurisdiction to hear the bail application until the investigation officer shows the accused arrested in all the cases

File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell
File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

A Dhaka court today refused to hear the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in 10 cases filed over political violence.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury and Md Shafiuddin said the court has no jurisdiction to hear the bail application until the investigation officer shows the accused arrested in all the cases.

The court, however, suggested the petitioner move to the High Court with the petitions.

The court also refused to hear the bail petitions of BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and the party's media cell convener Jahir Uddin Swapan.

The BNP leaders' lawyer Advocate Syed Joinul Abedin Mesbah told the media they filed bail petitions to the court in 10 cases against Fakhrul, nine against Amir Khasru and six against Jahir Uddin Swapan.

He mentioned that the BNP leaders have not been arrested in those cases.

"We fear that if the High Court grants them bail, the state might seek arrest warrants to prolong their imprisonment. That is why we applied for bail. However, the court stated that, at this phase, it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the pleas and issue orders," said the lawyer.

"We will move to the High Court," he added.

