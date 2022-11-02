Court orders GM Quader to refrain from party activities

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 09:34 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman Ghulam Mohammad (GM) Quader has been ordered by a Dhaka court to refrain from party activities.

Judge Masudul Haque of Dhaka Joint District Judge Court gave the order on Monday (31 October).

A copy of the court's order was submitted to Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury by Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga on  Tuesday ( 1 November), said party sources. 

"GM Quader has been ordered by the court to refrain from party activities. I have delivered a copy to the Speaker," Moshiur Rahman Ranga told reporters. 

GM Quader has been temporarily ordered to refrain from all party activities in the light of the party constitution of 28 December 2019, so that he cannot take any decision of the party and carry out any activities, the court order said. 

Former JaPa MP Ziaul Haque Mridha was expelled from the party on 4 October. He filed a case against GM Quader. In light of that case, the court issued a temporary ban.

Ziaul Haque Mrida told reporters that he will give details on this matter by holding a press conference on Wednesday (2 November) morning.

 

