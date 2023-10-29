'Crime Scene Do Not Cross': Police cordon off BNP's Nayapaltan office

Police cordon off the BNP central office in Nayapaltan using crime scene tape on Sunday (29 October). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP is observing a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal, which began at 6am today (29 October), in protest of the recent police action during the party's Nayapaltan rally. The rally, held on Saturday, resulted in multiple BNP leaders and activists sustaining injuries.

Since Sunday morning, there has been a significant law enforcement presence in front of the BNP's central office located at Nayapaltan, Dhaka.

In response to the party's call for a hartal, police have cordoned off the BNP office using crime scene tape.

As of 9am on Sunday, no BNP leaders or activists were seen arriving at the central office, which remained locked.

However, a few journalists were seen in the vicinity alongside the police presence.

In Dhaka, specifically in areas such as Farmgate, Banglamotor, Karwan Bazar, Asadgate, Shyamoli, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Mohakhali, Uttara, and Mirpur, there has been very little public transport lying on the streets since the morning.

Due to the limited availability of public transport, individuals were seen resorting to alternative means of transportation, including rickshaws, to reach their intended destinations.

Police and BGB have been deployed in areas of Dhaka including Kakrail, Paltan and Motijheel areas to ensure public safety.

Inspector Abdur Rahman, who is leading a police patrol team in Kalyanpur, told TBS there was no procession in the Kalyanpur area since dawn. The situation is normal here, he added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir earlier suspended the "grand" rally in the capital's Nayapaltan and announced the hartal today (28 October). The rally was suspended at 2:15pm as police fired rubber bullets, flash grenades and lobbed tear gas shells, forcing the BNP leaders and activists to leave the rally venue.

Protest marches in areas of Dhaka

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a protest march from Bhuigarh area of the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road to the signboard area on the same road in support of the hartal.

During the protest march, activists blocked the road by burning tires.

Meanwhile, protest marches was also taken out from Shantinagar intersection, Mohammadpur areas in the capital.