Country’s courts have turned into another ‘Aynaghor’ to eliminate opposition: Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

The courts in Bangladesh have become "Aynaghor" (secret detention centres) to eliminate the opposition, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday (5 September).

"There is a strange regime going on in Bangladesh. It is a misrule in which the court proceedings are carried out at the will of one person. There is no justice here, and no work is done in the statutory legal process," Rizvi said during a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan office.

Rizvi further alleged that Jubo Dal General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna was not released despite getting bail in all the cases and the High Court's directive not to file any more cases against him.

"In the past, the illegal activities of detaining him in various ways have been witnessed by the people," he added.

Rizvi also claimed the police and court are giving precedence to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's wishes instead of the rule of law.

"Sheikh Hasina only wants to eliminate the opposition. She made justice disappear from the country," he said while calling upon all human rights organisations to advocate for releasing all political prisoners, including Abdul Monayem Munna.