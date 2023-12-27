Countrymen not responding to dummy elections: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Countrymen not responding to dummy elections: Rizvi

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 12:10 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributes leaflets in the capital&#039;s Shantinagar intersection on Wednesday, 27 December, as part of the party’s non-cooperation movement. Photo: TBS
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributes leaflets in the capital's Shantinagar intersection on Wednesday, 27 December, as part of the party’s non-cooperation movement. Photo: TBS

BNP has claimed that people of the country have collectively snubbed the one-sided elections, displaying disinterest in the upcoming polls as the result has been predetermined.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi while  distributing leaflets in the capital's Shantinagar, said, "People are turning away from the illegitimate government and Election Commission, who are preparing to hold yet another dummy and farce elections in the country."

"With the democratic world rejecting the so-called festivity surrounding the polls, voters have no interest in the elections which has been fixed," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rizvi cited the absence of voting rights and freedom of expression as grounds for election refusal.

"People flee at the sound of boat campaigns blaring through microphones. Instead of an election buzz, there's widespread apprehension throughout the country," he said. 

Leading the leaflet distribution in the capital as part of the party's non-cooperation movement, Rizvi was joined by several prominent figures, including Central BNP Health Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Central Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi tati dol Convener Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Matsyajeebi Dal Member Secretary Abdur Rahim, Dhaka Metropolitan (South) BNP Member Arifa Sultana Ruma, and other leaders including Jasim Sikder Rana, former convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan (North) Chhatra Dal.

Encouraging the people to bolster BNP's non-cooperation movement, Rizvi urged unwavering support for its success.

Rizvi further alleged that common citizens were facing intimidation for their reluctance to respond to their calls.

He said, "People are being threatened to leave their area. They are being threatened with the confiscation of relief and allowance cards. Some even face restrictions on attending local mosques or using burial sites."

Bangladesh / Top News

Rizvi / BNP / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

4h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

4h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

4h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

14h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

2h | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

4h | Videos
Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

15h | Videos