Countrymen not responding to dummy elections: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributes leaflets in the capital's Shantinagar intersection on Wednesday, 27 December, as part of the party’s non-cooperation movement. Photo: TBS

BNP has claimed that people of the country have collectively snubbed the one-sided elections, displaying disinterest in the upcoming polls as the result has been predetermined.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi while distributing leaflets in the capital's Shantinagar, said, "People are turning away from the illegitimate government and Election Commission, who are preparing to hold yet another dummy and farce elections in the country."

"With the democratic world rejecting the so-called festivity surrounding the polls, voters have no interest in the elections which has been fixed," he said.

Rizvi cited the absence of voting rights and freedom of expression as grounds for election refusal.

"People flee at the sound of boat campaigns blaring through microphones. Instead of an election buzz, there's widespread apprehension throughout the country," he said.

Leading the leaflet distribution in the capital as part of the party's non-cooperation movement, Rizvi was joined by several prominent figures, including Central BNP Health Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Central Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi tati dol Convener Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Matsyajeebi Dal Member Secretary Abdur Rahim, Dhaka Metropolitan (South) BNP Member Arifa Sultana Ruma, and other leaders including Jasim Sikder Rana, former convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan (North) Chhatra Dal.

Encouraging the people to bolster BNP's non-cooperation movement, Rizvi urged unwavering support for its success.

Rizvi further alleged that common citizens were facing intimidation for their reluctance to respond to their calls.

He said, "People are being threatened to leave their area. They are being threatened with the confiscation of relief and allowance cards. Some even face restrictions on attending local mosques or using burial sites."