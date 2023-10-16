Countrymen believe govt poisoned Khaleda Zia: Rizvi

The countrymen believe Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was poisoned during her imprisonment by the ruling government, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"The ruling government has no public support. They are engaged in schemes to eliminate their political opponents," he said speaking at a press conference organised at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Monday (16 October).

"In that regard, they have adopted various methods, starting from the use of poison in the food, giving farce sentences in the name of justice and forced disappearances, and murder," the BNP leader said.

"The people of this country believe that Begum Khaleda Zia was given poisoned food by the Awami League government in a well-planned manner," Rizvi also said.

"Sheikh Hasina's speech in London makes it clear. An allusion to revenge without judgment and consideration was implicit in her speech. Obstruction of advanced treatment of Begum Zia is proof of that," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a speech in London on 3 October said that she allowed Khaleda Zia to stay home after suspending her jail term in a corruption case with the executive power vested upon her as the head of the government.

Adding that she did what he could as per the law, PM Hasina said there is nothing to do in case of sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment.

"Many are now saying we should have more sympathy for Khaleda Zia despite the fact that the law will take its own course," she said.

PM Hasina said the BNP is now holding a movement for sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment.

Referring to 15 August 1975 carnage, 21 August 2004 grenade attacks, turning the house of Sheikh Rehana into a police outpost which she got under the law enacted to give security to the family members of the Father of the Nation and the incident of not allowing her (Sheikh Hasina) to enter Khaleda Zia's house after death of her son Koko, the premier said, "How do they expect more sympathy from me for Khaleda Zia."