Country will be empty if irregularities not handled strictly: Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General and Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Thursday said in Parliament that if the government does not handle irregularities and corruption in the financial sector strictly, the country will become empty.

The opposition MP requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to become tough and take stern actions to control such irregularities.

Chunnu said this while participating in an unscheduled discussion in Parliament.

Quoting news reports published in different newspapers, Chunnu said that the financial irregularities of the public university amount to Tk1,300 crore. Most of the irregularities took place in the National University.

"If the government does not handle them firmly then the country will become empty."

Chunnu said that banks have already become empty.

"Surely it has been done through over invoicing and under invoicing," he said.

"Who is responsible to look after these? Where will we go? If concerned ministers including finance and commerce ministers do not look after these..."

Chunnu said Bangladesh Bank has remained silent in looking after such irregularities.

"Money is being laundered through banks, which were mentioned in their report (Bangladesh Bank). What did they do so far? Why the Bangladesh Bank could not control the commercial banks? Don't they know the price of any item?"

Coming down heavily on the Bangladesh Bank, Chunnu said, "Don't they (BB) know whether under invoice or over invoicing is taking place?"

The JP MP also pointed out the tragic death of a child while undergoing circumcision at a city hospital.

He called upon the PM to become tougher to address all these.

"If the government does not become tough, we have nowhere to go. I hope the government will strictly control them and take actions in this regard," he added.