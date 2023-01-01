Country going through a transition period now: BNP’s Mosharraf

The country is going through a transitional period as unbridled money laundering has pushed the economy on the verge of collapse, said BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

"There is no democracy in the country today and the spirit of the Liberation War has long been forgotten," he said while addressing a student rally in front of the BNP central office in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Sunday, marking the 44th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal – its student wing.

Mosharraf said people of the government syndicates have pocketed huge sums of money, taking advantage of the price hike of commodities.

"The judiciary has been made partisan. Law enforcement agencies have been directed to obey the illegal orders of the government," he told the rally.

But the country's people have given a clear message in BNP's divisional rallies that they do not want to see this government in power again, said the opposition leader.

"A 10-point programme has been announced. The government must be forced to resign. Everything will be decided on the streets and the Chhatra Dal must be at the forefront of this mass movement," Mosharraf said.

Mentioning that the Awami League government arrested BNP leaders to foil the 10 December rally in Dhaka, he continued, no matter how much the government tries to oppress, this movement cannot be stopped.

"People have taken to the streets and there is no stopping. The BNP's main challenge is to implement the 10-point programme with the help of Chhatra Dal leaders and activists," he added.

Kazi Rawanakul Islam Shraban, president of the Chhatra Dal, presided over the rally attended by hordes of current and former leaders of the organisation.