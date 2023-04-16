Counter BNP's conspiracies against AL: Info minister urges expatriates

Awami League (AL) Joint Secretary General Dr Hasan Mahmud has said expatriates must unite and resist the anti-national propaganda and conspiracies against the ruling party spread by BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, who has been convicted in the country's court and is currently living in London.

"The Awami League leaders and activists based in the United Kingdom will also take various steps to counter BNP's conspiracies," said the information minister during a meeting with the UK Awami League leaders in London on Sunday (16 April).

UK Awami League General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Farooq conducted the meeting presided over by the organisation's President Sultan Mahmud Sharif.

"There is no hope for BNP in the upcoming national elections and the international circle which is against Awami League, have already realised that. That's why BNP and its vested groups are attempting to engage in election fraud," Hasan Mahmud said.

"Everyone at home and abroad should be united to face this conspiracy," urged the minister.

The minister said, "While performing my duties for the ruling party, I have visited the entire country. Even if the elections are held right now, chances of our victory are very high."

"The way we managed to organise our party, BNP could not. That's because they were not led from the country, but from London under the guidance of Tarique Rahman," he added.

Among others, United Kingdom Awami League Senior Vice President Alhaj Jalal Uddin, Vice President MA Rahim CIP, attended the meeting.