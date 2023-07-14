Countdown begins for govt's downfall, says BNP leader Rizvi

Politics

UNB
14 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 05:12 pm

File Photo
File Photo

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on Friday said the countdown for the downfall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has begun.

"Various pro-democracy parties have joined forces to make he ongoing one-point movement successful. It is certain that she [Sheikh Hasina] can no longer remain in power," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a scholarship award ceremony organised by the Ziaur Rahman Foundation in Khulna.

He accused the prime minister of misleading foreign nations by claiming to have conducted free and fair elections in the country for the past 14 years.

"Sheikh Hasina had resorted to deceitful tactics, depriving the people of their rights by manipulating the voting process both during the day and at night," he said.

Furthermore, he alleged that the government, under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was forced to reveal reserves of 23.7 million dollars, which had subsequently been depleted through corrupt practices.

Rizvi claimed that the administration's actions had destroyed the economy and effectively brought an end to democracy. He also mentioned that banks had stopped opening Letters of Credit (LCs), further exacerbating the economic crisis.

Rizvi went on to criticise Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, for organising a peace rally akin to what he said the Peace Committee of '71. In contrast, he highlighted the BNP's rally in Naya Paltan, which saw a significant turnout within a short span of two to three days.

"During the rally, Sheikh Hasina's cousin, Dhaka South Mayor Taposh, had confidently proclaimed their intention to seize control of Dhaka in the upcoming January elections, revealing their true intentions," said Rizvi.

Expressing his concern over the current state of the country, Rizvi remarked that Bangladesh was in the midst of an extreme crisis, with a pervasive atmosphere of fear prevailing in society.

He also opined that if the people truly owned the country, the political landscape would be vastly different.

