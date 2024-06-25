The corrupt are close associates of Sheikh Hasina: Rizvi

“Nowadays, this is a very true statement. Journalists who write about them are termed Jamaat-Shibir,” he said

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Tuesday (25 June) said all the corrupt individuals are close associates of Sheikh Hasina.

"All the corrupt individuals are close associates of Sheikh Hasina. Nowadays, this is a very true statement. Journalists who write about them are termed Jamaat-Shibir," he said at a meeting organised to pray for the well-being of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia by Shyampur and Kadamtali Thana BNP in Dhaka.

"Under Sheikh Hasina's patronage, [individuals] are committing various misdeeds, engaging in corruption, and laundering money. Under Sheikh Hasina's orders, you are abducting, killing, and persecuting leaders and activists of the opposition parties who are protesting," Rizvi further said.

The BNP spokesperson also said, "There are good people among the police who do many good deeds. So why are you desperate to save a few corrupt individuals? You cannot be Sheikh Hasina's force because you are employees of the republic. Your salaries come from the people's tax money.

"The statement you have given to save a few corrupt individuals is against the constitution. Those who have given this statement should be prosecuted. If there was the rule of law in the country, they would definitely be prosecuted."

Rizvi went on to say, "Sheikh Hasina is responsible for the serious illness of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia today. International human rights organisations, various countries and organisations, and even the United Nations have expressed concern over Begum Khaleda Zia's health, but Sheikh Hasina has imprisoned her out of personal vendetta. She is being deprived of medical treatment as a victim of Sheikh Hasina's vengeance. Sheikh Hasina wants to destroy her bit by bit. Because if Begum Khaleda Zia is free, Sheikh Hasina's reign will not last."

Former MP Salahuddin Ahmed, Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha Member Secretary Zakir Hossain Rokon, Jubo Dal leader Mahebub Masum Shanto, Chhatra Dal leader Touhidur Rahman Awal, BNP leader Zakir Hossain and local leaders and activists of the party were also present at the meeting. Later, a special prayer was offered for the recovery of Begum Khaleda Zia.

