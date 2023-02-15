Controversy over president election 'unnecessary': CEC

Politics

TBS Report 
15 February, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

Controversy over president election 'unnecessary': CEC

TBS Report 
15 February, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 03:27 pm
File photo
File photo

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said that creating controversy over the election of the president is "unnecessary".

The one who was elected for the post is not invalid according to a previous court ruling, therefore, it is useless to stir a dispute over the issue, Habibul Awal explained during an emergency press conference at the election commission building in the capital's Agargaon.

"Md Shahabuddin was elected to be the next president," he said, adding, "We must understand the difference between an election and an appointment. We did not recruit anyone for the post which would definitely be illegal, neither do we nor anyone possess the authority to do so."

"I have scrutinized the only nomination thoroughly as the election officer and found that he does not disqualify for the post as per the prevailing laws and Articles 66 and 147 of the constitution. 

"Since the matter was the sole and indivisible responsibility of the chief election commissioner, I want to state that any kind of unnecessary controversy about the supreme personality of the state is unacceptable," he added.

A day earlier, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir also dismissed any violation of law during the election of the 22nd president of Bangladesh saying that Md Shahabuddin being elected president did not mean any violation of law as the post is non-profitable. 

Earlier on 13 February (Monday), the CEC declared Md Shahabuddin, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), as the president-elect as there was no other nomination.

Following the declaration, a widespread discussion was raised from various quarters regarding the legality of the election as the ACC laws do not allow any commissioner to hold an office of profit even after retirement. 

According to the Anti-corruption Commission Act 2004, a commissioner shall not be eligible to hold any profitable office in the service of the Republic. 

Referring to the election of Justice Sahabuddin as the president in 1991, EC Alamgir said in the verdict of a case filed in this regard, the court termed the post of the president 'non-profitable'.

Bangladesh / Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / president election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

4h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

18h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

19h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms