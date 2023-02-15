Controversy over president election 'unnecessary': CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said that creating controversy over the election of the president is "unnecessary".

The one who was elected for the post is not invalid according to a previous court ruling, therefore, it is useless to stir a dispute over the issue, Habibul Awal explained during an emergency press conference at the election commission building in the capital's Agargaon.

"Md Shahabuddin was elected to be the next president," he said, adding, "We must understand the difference between an election and an appointment. We did not recruit anyone for the post which would definitely be illegal, neither do we nor anyone possess the authority to do so."

"I have scrutinized the only nomination thoroughly as the election officer and found that he does not disqualify for the post as per the prevailing laws and Articles 66 and 147 of the constitution.

"Since the matter was the sole and indivisible responsibility of the chief election commissioner, I want to state that any kind of unnecessary controversy about the supreme personality of the state is unacceptable," he added.

A day earlier, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir also dismissed any violation of law during the election of the 22nd president of Bangladesh saying that Md Shahabuddin being elected president did not mean any violation of law as the post is non-profitable.

Earlier on 13 February (Monday), the CEC declared Md Shahabuddin, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), as the president-elect as there was no other nomination.

Following the declaration, a widespread discussion was raised from various quarters regarding the legality of the election as the ACC laws do not allow any commissioner to hold an office of profit even after retirement.

According to the Anti-corruption Commission Act 2004, a commissioner shall not be eligible to hold any profitable office in the service of the Republic.

Referring to the election of Justice Sahabuddin as the president in 1991, EC Alamgir said in the verdict of a case filed in this regard, the court termed the post of the president 'non-profitable'.