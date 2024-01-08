Controlled election by govt won't be acceptable: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader on Monday said the election will not be acceptable as it was held under the control of the government.

"The election was held under the control of the government. So, I believe it will not be acceptable. The government did what it needed to win, and wherever it wanted to, it held the election neutrally," he said while talking to reporters at his Senpara Skyview residence in Rangpur city in the afternoon.

He also claimed that the overall election was not good and whatever his party feared had happened.

"A vested quarter is involved in destroying our democracy and I believe that the government patronised it. We did not get election results as we hoped and we want an election atmosphere. We want the administration to be neutral. But they were involved in issuing threats to voters, our agents were forced out and ballots were stuffed after occupying polling stations. The administration worked on behalf of them," said the JP Chairman.

Talking about the election situation in Dhaka, Chandpur, Jamalpur, Cumilla and Sherpur, the Jatiya Party leader said "Our candidates had enough possibility to win in those areas but they were not allowed to do so."

Responding to another question whether their decision to participate in the election was wrong, he said, "It is not the right time to evaluate it as we have to wait and see."

However, no decision was taken yet regarding rejection of election results and boycott of parliament, he added.

Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mustaque and leaders and activists of the party were present there.