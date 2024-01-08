Controlled election by govt won't be acceptable: GM Quader

Politics

UNB
08 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 09:06 pm

Related News

Controlled election by govt won't be acceptable: GM Quader

UNB
08 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 09:06 pm
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Jatiyo Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader on Monday said the election will not be acceptable as it was held under the control of the government.

"The election was held under the control of the government. So, I believe it will not be acceptable. The government did what it needed to win, and wherever it wanted to, it held the election neutrally," he said while talking to reporters at his Senpara Skyview residence in Rangpur city in the afternoon.

He also claimed that the overall election was not good and whatever his party feared had happened.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A vested quarter is involved in destroying our democracy and I believe that the government patronised it. We did not get election results as we hoped and we want an election atmosphere. We want the administration to be neutral. But they were involved in issuing threats to voters, our agents were forced out and ballots were stuffed after occupying polling stations. The administration worked on behalf of them," said the JP Chairman. 

Talking about the election situation in Dhaka, Chandpur, Jamalpur, Cumilla and Sherpur, the Jatiya Party leader said "Our candidates had enough possibility to win in those areas but they were not allowed to do so."

Responding to another question whether their decision to participate in the election was wrong, he said, "It is not the right time to evaluate it as we have to wait and see."

However, no decision was taken yet regarding rejection of election results and boycott of parliament, he added.

Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mustaque and leaders and activists of the party were present there.

Top News

GM Quader / 12th JS Polls / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

8h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

13h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

2h | Videos
English legends failed in coaching job

English legends failed in coaching job

Now | Videos
Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

1h | Videos
What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

4h | Videos