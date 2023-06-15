Conspiracies against Bangladesh in home and abroad: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said conspiracies are being cooked up at home and abroad against Bangladesh ahead of the national elections.

"People are hiring lobbyists with crores of taka. Even if they are not in power, they have that money," said the minister while reacting to a letter written by six members of the European Union and six US congressmen which stated that human rights are being violated in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Krishak League at the central office of the Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Thursday (15 June) morning, he said some people are getting excited thinking there may be a sanction at any time. They are thinking the Awami League government fell into the visa policy sanctions, but they were daydreaming, he added.

He said the BNP secretary general's negative comments about the country's fair elections should be withdrawn and they should apologise for it.

He asked whether they had even seen the elections in Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna, Cox's Bazar?

Obaidul Quader said the late Zafrullah Chowdhury had called BNP a broken-knee (hatu bhanga) party as they failed in all their movements. Now, BNP cannot stand straight in fear of losing the elections.

"The Awami League is not afraid of anyone. We have faith, we have patriotism. The source of strength of Awami League is the people of this country."

Awami League Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili, Krishak League General Secretary Advocate Umme Kulsoom Smriti and leaders of Krishak League spoke at the discussion under the chairmanship of Krishak League president Krishak Samir Chand.