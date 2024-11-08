Conspiracy going on surrounding national election: Jamaat leader Parwar

UNB
08 November, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 10:14 pm

He alleged that various factions are plotting behind the scenes to destabilize the country.

Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Professor Mia Golam Parwar speaks at a conference at Darshana Auditorium in Chuadanga on 8 November 2024. Photo: UNB
A new political conspiracy is unfolding around the next election, Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Professor Mia Golam Parwar said on Friday (8 November).

The Jamaat leader alleged that various factions are plotting behind the scenes to destabilize the country.

While addressing the District Rukon Conference at Darshana Auditorium in Chuadanga, Parwar criticised ongoing political manoeuvres, particularly discussions about compromising with the fascist Awami League.

He reminded all of the sacrifices made by the martyrs and their families, emphasizing that their pain had not been forgotten.

Parwar claimed there is an increasing sense of betrayal in the political landscape, accusing certain individuals and groups of engaging in dangerous games.

He called on patriotic citizens, the army, and students to remain vigilant against the conspiracy. "We should assist the interim government in building a new state," Parwar said, adding that the current government faces numerous challenges. He accused the Awami League of attempting to stoke communal violence and disrupting the political process.

The Jamaat leader also alleged that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is engaging in anti-national activities from abroad. He referred to the spreading of misinformation through audio and video messages, claiming some of these communications falsely suggest that Hasina could return to the country at any time or that the situation must be settled by December.

Criticising Awami League leadership, Parwar said, "The people of Bangladesh will not allow a cruel and barbaric ruler who has carried out murders and violence to remain in power. They have no moral right to participate in the elections."

In his remarks, Parwar further labelled Sheikh Hasina not only as a fascist but a "sadist," accusing her of taking pleasure in the suffering, pain, and deaths of innocent people. He referred to her as "the master of all murders" and "the greatest sadist in history."

Among others, Chuadanga district Jamaat Ameer Adv Ruhul Amin, Jashore-Kushtia regional director Mubarak Hossain, and Meherpur district Ameer Taj Uddin Khan were also present.

District Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Azizur Rahman delivered the opening remarks, while district Jamaat Secretary Adv Asaduzzaman moderated the programme.

