Conspiracies of 71's evil forces are yet to stop: Joy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said conspiracies of the evil forces, defeated in the Liberation War of 1971, are yet to stop.

To avenge the defeat, they (evil forces) have hatched one plot after another, he said.

"On August 15, 1975, some misguided members of the army were used by the conspirators to make one of the most heinous plots a reality. They attacked the house on Dhanmondi 32 late at night," Sajeeb Wazed, PM's ICT adviser, wrote in a post on his verified Facebook page Monday afternoon.

They killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family.

"Through one of the most brutal murders in the history of the world and human civilization, they wanted to kill not only Bangabandhu on that day, but also the ideals of independence, the achievement of thousands of years of expectations of the Bangalees, he wrote.

They also tried to erase the history of Bangalee heroism, Joy said.

Although the brutal murder of Bangabandhu is one of the biggest tragedies for the nation, there has been an attempt to hide the killers for a long time instead of ensuring the punishment of the killers, Joy mentioned.

"The killers have even been rewarded in many ways. Bangabandhu's killer Khondaker Mostaq issued the infamous "Indemnity Ordinance" to prevent the trial of the murder, he wrote.