Conflict among AL factions key reason for pre-poll violence 

The election commission, local administration and law enforcers are failing to control the violence as all the contestants are from the ruling party-Awami League (AL) thanks to the absence of the opposition party, according to local government experts.

Conflict among the factions of local Awami League is the key reason behind the pre-election violence, including clashes and gunfights, in the forthcoming second phase of elections to the Union Parishads, they added.

Sources said more than 500 AL-rebel candidates are contesting in the second phase election to 846 UPs, slated for 11 November.

Regarding the issue, Election Commissioner Kabita Khanom said this time, ruling party candidates are contesting the election against AL-rebel candidates. Some influential leaders are backing both the candidates. So, they all are showing their respective muscle power during electioneering.

She said but during the first phase UP polls, the country did not see so much pre-election violence. Some violent incidents occurred only on election-day. But this time, the number of pre-poll violence is very high.

"However, we are taking actions instantly where any violent incident has occurred. People involved in the violence are being sued on charge of the criminal act and violating the electoral code of conduct," she further said.

Sporadic incidents of pre-election violence, including clashes and gunfights, are maring the second phase elections to Union Parishads, leaving 25 people dead and more than 400 people injured.

Local Government expert Tofail Ahmed blamed the participation of unruly people in the UP elections for the increased violence.

He said "Actually the normal election procedure has been stopped. Election is nothing but a formality. The election now becomes a medium of establishing supremacy."

The candidates have merely the mentality to serve the people. The capture of the power is the key objective of them. So they want to grab the chair at any cast, he added.

Regarding the matter, EC Kabita Khanom said, "We have instructed the returning officers (RO) so that none involved in the violence be spared. We are in all-time connection with the ROs across the country and providing them with required support."

She also said the commission also instructed the local law enforcers to remain further alert to prevent and control the violence centering the UP elections.

Kabita Khanom said, "So far, more than 20 people have been killed in the pre-poll violence across the country."

Candidates turn the election contest into violence by their intolerant behaviors, which is not acceptable, she also said.

Jatiya Party issues statement over UP elections

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of opposition party GM Quader said the election commission failed to control law and order centering the UP election.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, he said, "The Election commission completely failed to control law and order. Clashes, gunfights over the UP election have now become every day's common issue. People panicked over the killing and violence."

The UP election, once a festival, now turns into panic. But the election commission remains stoical, it seems the commission has nothing to do anything, he also said.

The Election Commission and local administration both are struggling to tackle the violent situation despite taking various measures.

Fear grows among the people concerned that the situation may deteriorate on Election Day.

Talking over the issue, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda last week expressed his concern and embarrassment over the extensive pre-poll violence across the country.

"With the ongoing violence centering the UP polls, the election commission is feeling embarrassment," he said.

He also said, "The election is arranged with joint efforts of political parties, voters and candidates. Without tolerance among the candidates, it is not possible to control the situation at field level. Not revenge, elections should be competitive ones."

In the last one week, seven people were killed and around 50 people injured in sporadic violence in different districts.

Last Monday, supporters of rival member aspirant hacked two brothers to death and injured 20 others in a pre-poll violence in Gangni upazila of Meherpur. A candidate for the post of member in the Union Parishad (UP) polls in Cox's Bazar was shot Monday night.

The third phase of the UP election will be held on 28 November.