Confident to be re-elected from Narayanganj-5: Salim Osman

Member of Parliament for Narayanganj-5 constituency Salim Osman expressed his confidence in being reelected from the seat in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Awami League has not announced candidates for two seats for the polls. One of them is Narayanganj-5, where the current MP Salim Osman is elected from Jatiya Party.

"I may have to contest again from Narayanganj-5. I have confidence that the people of Narayanganj will find peace. Because I have never quarrelled with anyone in my life. I have personally done as much as I can to benefit people," Osman said at a press conference in Narayanganj city on Sunday (26 November) night.

"There will be an agreement within two days. By 15 December, we will be sure who we will contest and from where," he added.