Comparing BNP's movement with Liberation War is ridiculous: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made mockery with the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War by comparing their so-called movement with it.

"By comparing their so-called movement with the great Liberation War, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made mockery with the spirit and values of the Liberation War. The talking of the Liberation War does not suit those who destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War and rehabilitated anti-liberation forces after assuming power," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the great War of Liberation is the best chapter in the thousand-year history of the Bangalee nation and it cannot be compared with the so-called movement of BNP, a political party formed in military camp.

"This ill-effort of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has proven that their position is against the spirit of the Liberation War," he said.

The AL general secretary said the ill-attempt to make a new narrative against the collective history of the country's people is an exposure of BNP's fascist attitude.

"We want to say strongly that the independence of this country has been achieved and made meaningful under the leadership of Awami League. The AL is working to change the fate of the people aiming to reach the benefits of independence to the doorsteps of all," he said.

On the contrary, he said, the defeated anti-liberation forces, led by BNP, impeded the country's advancement time and again.

Claiming that the ruling Awami League is a democratic party which never came to power without elections, Quader said: "We want competitive elections with participation of all parties. A participatory government will be formed through the exercise of votes of the people in elections."

He said BNP took various ill-tactics to make the electoral process controversial in the past and they have to take the responsibility for the damage caused to elections and democracy due to their ill-strategies.

For these reasons, the road transport minister said, BNP is afraid of facing the people and their leaders are constantly talking perplexedly to ease their election panic.

He said Fakhrul urged BNP leaders and activists to come forward but the political slogan of BNP is 'Take Back Bangladesh'.

"So, will the BNP leaders and activists participate in the procession of reestablishment of such Bangladesh, which sank in corruption during the BNP regime?" he questioned.

Quader urged BNP leaders and activists, including its secretary general, to refrain from such activities that hinder the progress of Bangladesh going on under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Then it will be good for the country and its people," he added.

He vowed that the independence and democracy, gained through the unforgettable sacrifice of three million martyrs and 2.5 lakh women, will not be allowed to be detained by any evil political force.