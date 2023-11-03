Commonwealth pre-assessment team coming to Bangladesh in November, EC source says

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 02:57 pm

Commonwealth Flag. Image: World Flag Database
Commonwealth Flag. Image: World Flag Database

A Commonwealth pre-assessment team is coming to Bangladesh later this month to monitor the situation ahead of the national polls, a source in the Election Commission said.

The Commonwealth pre-assessment delegation may come to Bangladesh in the third week of this month, and stay between 19-23 November, the EC source told The Business Standard on Friday (3 November).

Based on the report of that team the organisation may send observers during the polls.

"Commonwealth may send a pre-assessment team in the third week of November. Their director spoke to me expressing interest," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal had said earlier.

Earlier this week, the CEC responded to this letter from the Commonwealth.

The CEC also said he expects a Commonwealth small-scale observation team to attend the election.

"We expect a team of them to come during the election after observing the pre-assessment situation," he said.

Before this, the EC has asked for applications from foreign observers from individuals and organisations interested in observing Bnagladesh's national polls.

The EC has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the embassies and high commissions of various countries in Dhaka about the invitation to applications.

International observers and media are invited to apply by 21 November.

