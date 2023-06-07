Commission not feeling any foreign pressure regarding national elections: CEC

The Election Commission is not feeling any foreign pressure regarding the upcoming national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said.

"We are not feeling any pressure. Our responsibility is to conduct the elections according to the law and the constitution. We are doing that," he said during a view-exchange meeting with rival candidates competing in Rajshahi City Corporation polls, at Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy on Wednesday.

The CEC further said the EC will not hesitate to cancel the candidature in case of serious violation of the code of conduct.

"Law enforcement does not work for any party. If there is any problem on the election day, the polls will be stopped. The Election Commission has such examples," he added.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafrullah was present as a special guest in the discussion meeting, along with Election Commissioner Brig Gen Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, Rajshahi Superintendent of Police Md Anisur Rahman, and Rajshahi district administrator.

"As we will have CCTV, we will monitor [the election]. We will monitor the EVM voting through CCTV cameras… So, keep in mind that the voting process should be accurate, and there should be no attempt to influence or irregularities. If any gross irregularities come to our notice, and if we feel that polling is getting affected, we will be compelled to stop the polling process," he added.

Requesting all concerned to act with faith and conscience to deliver a fair election in Rajshahi, Election Commissioner Brig Gen Md Ahsan Habib Khan said, "There is no scope for any bias regarding EVMs. Everything will be transparent and will be disclosed. So, there is no room for doubt".

Rajshahi Superintendent of Police Md Anisur Rahman said that strict measures will be taken to make the polls fair, and legal action will be taken in case of any criminal offence.

Rajshahi city poll candidates raised various allegations—including tearing banners, posters and festoons; setting up multiple election camps, seeking votes in exchange for TCB cards, using city corporation employees in electioneering, and harassment – against rivals.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam instructed the local administration and the returning officer to investigate the complaints immediately.

The mayoral candidates also placed their queries to the commission about EVMs and the polls.