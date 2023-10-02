Comments of ministers, MPs on Khaleda's treatment cruel: Ganatantra Mancha

Politics

UNB
02 October, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

Comments of ministers, MPs on Khaleda's treatment cruel: Ganatantra Mancha

At a meeting of the central committee of Ganatantra Mancha today, the party also voiced concerns as the BNP chief has not been given the scope to go abroad for advanced treatment

UNB
02 October, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:44 pm
Comments of ministers, MPs on Khaleda&#039;s treatment cruel: Ganatantra Mancha

The Ganatantra Mancha on Monday termed the remarks of ministers and ruling party MPs over ailing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's appeal treatment "cruel and brutal".

At a meeting of the central committee of Ganatantra Mancha today, the party also voiced concerns as the BNP chief has not been given the scope to go abroad for advanced treatment.

"Receiving treatment is her civic and human rights. There is no scope for political bargaining over Khaleda Zia's treatment," the party said in the meeting.

The Ganatantra Mancha leaders said the government would have to bear full responsibility for any health risk of the BNP chief for snatching away her rights to medical treatment.

The meeting was held at the central office of Bhashani Onusari Parishad with its convener Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu in the chair.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rab would serve as the next coordinator of the Ganatantra Mancha, the party announced in its meeting.

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, Ganosanghati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, JSD general secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan and Rastro Sangskar Andolon's Organisational Coordinator Imran Eamon, among others, were present.

Earlier on Sunday, Law Minister Anisul Huq rejected an application seeking permission for sending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment.

The law ministry gave this opinion upon receiving an application sent by the Home Ministry in response to the request of the family of the former prime minister.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday (30 September) said there are legal implications regarding allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for treatment.

On 24 September, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued an ultimatum to the government to take necessary steps to send BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment within 48 hours, or be held responsible should anything happen to her.

On 18 September, the government once again extended the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail term by another six months.

The home ministry's security services division issued a notification in this regard.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has long been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, as she has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Top News

Ganatantra Mancha / BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

52m | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

6h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

1h | TBS World
Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

22m | TBS Entertainment
Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

6h | TBS Economy
How to make lemon mint juice?

How to make lemon mint juice?

2h | TBS Food