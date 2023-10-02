Comments of ministers, MPs on Khaleda's treatment cruel: Ganatantra Mancha

The Ganatantra Mancha on Monday termed the remarks of ministers and ruling party MPs over ailing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's appeal treatment "cruel and brutal".

At a meeting of the central committee of Ganatantra Mancha today, the party also voiced concerns as the BNP chief has not been given the scope to go abroad for advanced treatment.

"Receiving treatment is her civic and human rights. There is no scope for political bargaining over Khaleda Zia's treatment," the party said in the meeting.

The Ganatantra Mancha leaders said the government would have to bear full responsibility for any health risk of the BNP chief for snatching away her rights to medical treatment.

The meeting was held at the central office of Bhashani Onusari Parishad with its convener Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu in the chair.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rab would serve as the next coordinator of the Ganatantra Mancha, the party announced in its meeting.

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, Ganosanghati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, JSD general secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan and Rastro Sangskar Andolon's Organisational Coordinator Imran Eamon, among others, were present.

Earlier on Sunday, Law Minister Anisul Huq rejected an application seeking permission for sending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment.

The law ministry gave this opinion upon receiving an application sent by the Home Ministry in response to the request of the family of the former prime minister.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday (30 September) said there are legal implications regarding allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for treatment.

On 24 September, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued an ultimatum to the government to take necessary steps to send BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment within 48 hours, or be held responsible should anything happen to her.

On 18 September, the government once again extended the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail term by another six months.

The home ministry's security services division issued a notification in this regard.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has long been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, as she has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.