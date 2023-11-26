Comments on Bangladesh by other countries unwarranted: Foreign secretary

The recent comments and counter-comments made by Russia and the United States on Bangladesh are unwarranted, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today.

"I don't want to comment on that. We can talk about what is not happening in Bangladesh. What a third or fourth country is discussing among them… can be said unwarranted. We do not want to discuss that," he said when reporters drew his attention regarding the recent comments by the two big countries during a press brief at the ministry on Sunday (26 November) following his return from New Delhi.

"We have previously seen China making [similar] comments. We have not asked anyone to comment. This kind of talk is not desirable," he added.

During a weekly briefing on 22 November, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia has spoken repeatedly about the attempts by the United States and its allies to influence the internal political process in Bangladesh, ostensibly under the banner of ensuring "transparency and inclusiveness" in the upcoming parliamentary election.

At the end of October, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas reportedly discussed plans to organise mass anti-government protests in the country with a high-ranking representative of the local opposition, she alleged.

In reply, the United States said it is aware of Maria Zakharova's "deliberate mischaracterization" of US foreign policy and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas' meetings.

"The United States does not support any political party in Bangladesh. Nor does the United States favour one political party over another," a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday (November 25, 2023).

The US State Department reiterated that they want what the Bangladeshi people want: free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.

"India has no headache regarding Bangladesh's polls like Western countries"

The foreign secretary returned to Dhaka on Saturday evening after attending the annual consultative meeting of the foreign ministries of the two countries held in New Delhi.

"Dhaka has informed Delhi about the preparations for the elections. Delhi does not have any headaches like the Western countries regarding the polls. The [neighbouring] country has confidence in the preparations of the Election Commission and the government for a fair and free election.

"They said our people will decide through the constitutional process. The election will be held accordingly… They have no concern about our elections. They have full confidence in our institution, our process," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said that ahead of the 12th National Assembly elections, the government has requested India to stop the smuggling of firearms and products that can be used in sabotage.

Bangladesh made the request on the basis of information that some consignments of firearms and products that could be used for sabotage have been intercepted at the border recently.